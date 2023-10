Haskell County deputies put out a call Saturday for Robert Seehafter, who was wanted for drug and concealing stolen property charges.

By: News On 6

Haskell County Sheriff Looking For Most Wanted Felon

-

A Haskell County man is back behind bars after deputies say they arrested him in Arkansas.

Haskell County deputies put out a call Saturday for Robert Seehafter, who was wanted for drug and concealing stolen property charges.

Deputies say Seehafer was spotted on Sunday in Yell Country, Arkansas, and was arrested on Monday.