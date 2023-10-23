Several security cameras caught someone rummaging through cars early Saturday morning in an Owasso neighborhood.

Caught On Camera: Person Seen Stealing From Cars Parked In Owasso Neighborhood

Some Owasso neighbors are frustrated after someone rummaged through their cars in the middle of the night.

Several security cameras caught the person checking for unlocked cars and even going inside one family’s garage. Neighbors say it happened early Saturday morning in the Chestnut Farms neighborhood near Highway 20 and 161st East Avenue.

“Here in Owasso, you think you’re safe. It’s unfortunate that, an honest mistake, is actually something that turns into somebody else's privilege or keepsake,” said Bret Oestreich, one of the targets of the thief.

Oestreich has 16 cameras around his house. One of them caught the person walking from his neighbor’s house onto his property.

He says he mistakenly left his garage door open, which made his house more vulnerable. Oestreich’s neighbors had similar experiences.

“Unfortunately, it’s gotten to that point where we have to have cameras. We all collaborated and shared the information,” said Oestreich. “It was an individual that came in on foot wearing a backpack, all dressed in black.”

Oestreich says he and his neighbors are on alert for the person. Rogers County deputies say they are investigating the reports.