House Republicans Expected To Choose New Speaker Nominee

Tuesday, October 24th 2023, 6:37 am

By: News On 6


WASHINGTON, D.C. -

The U.S. House of Representatives has gone 21 days without a speaker, and lawmakers are still struggling to find a replacement.

House Republicans are expected to hold a meeting Tuesday morning to try and choose a nominee.

Congressman Kevin Hern (R-OK) is one of eight Republicans who have put their names forward to become the next Speaker of the House.

Until a speaker is selected, the house is at a standstill.

House Republicans met privately Monday night to hear from speaker candidates. Once a nominee is selected, voting can resume.

Ohio's Jim Jordan put himself forward as a nominee last week but lost after three rounds of voting.

Now Republicans are trying to find a new nominee who can win a vote in the House. That includes the possibility of Oklahoman Kevin Hern.

"No one else has the resume that I have for Speaker of the House. So if the members of Congress and the Republican party want a different path forward and a different way of looking forward, then they will choose me as that person," Hern said.

There are several big items that can't move forward until a new Speaker is selected, including a $105 billion aid package for Israel and Ukraine.

The government is also facing another shutdown if lawmakers don't come up with a plan by November 17.
