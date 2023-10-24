House Republicans Expected To Choose New Speaker Nominee

Oklahoma Congressman Kevin Hern is one of eight Republicans who have put their names forward to become the next Speaker of the House.

By: News On 6

The U.S. House of Representatives has gone 21 days without a speaker, and lawmakers are still struggling to find a replacement.

House Republicans are expected to hold a meeting Tuesday morning to try and choose a nominee.

Congressman Kevin Hern (R-OK) is one of eight Republicans who have put their names forward to become the next Speaker of the House.

Until a speaker is selected, the house is at a standstill.

House Republicans met privately Monday night to hear from speaker candidates. Once a nominee is selected, voting can resume.

Ohio's Jim Jordan put himself forward as a nominee last week but lost after three rounds of voting.

Now Republicans are trying to find a new nominee who can win a vote in the House. That includes the possibility of Oklahoman Kevin Hern.

"No one else has the resume that I have for Speaker of the House. So if the members of Congress and the Republican party want a different path forward and a different way of looking forward, then they will choose me as that person," Hern said.

There are several big items that can't move forward until a new Speaker is selected, including a $105 billion aid package for Israel and Ukraine.

The government is also facing another shutdown if lawmakers don't come up with a plan by November 17.