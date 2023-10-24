Tulsa Historical Society To Celebrate Maria And Marjorie Tallchief

The Tulsa Historical Society is set to celebrate Osage Prima Ballerina Maria Tallchief and her sister Marjorie. Russ Tallchief is Maria and Marjorie's great nephew. He joined us to talk about this weekend's event and the sisters' legacies.

By: News On 6

There will be a special event Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Tulsa Historical Society to celebrate Osage Prima Ballerina Maria Tallchief and her sister Marjorie.

Her image is now featured on a U.S. quarter, and there will be a new bronze statue of her sister Marjorie unveiled this weekend as well.

Russ Tallchief is Maria and Marjorie's great nephew. He joined us at 8 in the morning to talk more about this weekend's event and the sisters' legacies.

The celebration is on Sunday, October 29th at the Tulsa Historical Society near 25th and Peoria.

It begins at 1 p.m. and goes until 5 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

You can learn more by visiting the Tulsa Historical Society's website.