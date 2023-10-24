Tulsa Higher Ed Consortium Help Students During National Transfer Student Week

Dr. Brandon Miller with the Tulsa Higher Education Consortium to talk about National Transfer Student Week.

By: News On 6

Universities and colleges across the country celebrated National Transfer Student Week last week including here in Tulsa. That isn't the only time to learn about how the process works between all of Green Country's local universities.

Dr. Brandon Miller with the Tulsa Higher Education Consortium and the Director of the Office of University Transfer at Tulsa Community College joined News On 6 to talk about National Transfer Student Week.