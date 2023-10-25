Officers said just before midnight, they ran the truck's tag and discovered it was stolen Tuesday morning. When police stopped the truck near Pine and North Sheridan, they said the man got out of the vehicle and ran.

By: News On 6

Man Accused Of Stealing Truck And Running From Tulsa Police

-

A man is accused of running from officers after he was caught driving a stolen pickup truck, according to Tulsa Police.

Officers said just before midnight, they ran the truck's tag and discovered it was stolen Tuesday morning.

When police stopped the truck near Pine and North Sheridan, they said the man got out of the vehicle and ran.

Officers said they chased the driver and arrested him for resisting arrest and driving a stolen vehicle.

The suspect has not been identified by police at this time.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.