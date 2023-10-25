OSU Initiative Seeks To Improve Mental Health Resources In Oklahoma

OSU’s Medical Authority started a one time grant program, in hopes of increasing the number of people working in behavioral support.

Experts say a shortage of mental health professionals is keeping many Oklahomans from getting the help they need.

Through the initiative, schools, and organizations working to improve mental health will be given resources to help train and bring in more people to work in Tulsa.

Some of the money can be used for hiring bonuses, loan repayment, and tuition help.

Groups can currently submit a proposal to be selected.

Healthy Minds Policy Initiative is working alongside OSU to increase the number of healthcare providers.

It says studies show for every 100,000 people in Oklahoma, around 30 psychiatric professionals are needed. The state currently only has about 10.

Leaders with OSU said this grant program is a way to help meet the needs of people here in Oklahoma.

"When there is an uneven distribution on multiple specialties, including psychiatry, that are more concentrated on the coasts in some of the major cities and major population areas. So, how we can provide more incentives to get them to practice in a place like Oklahoma," said Eric Polak, CEO OSU Medical Authority Trust.

OSU’s Medical Authority is giving out up to $1 million after receiving funding from the state.