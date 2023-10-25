Tulsa Man Sentenced To Life In Prison Without Parole For Deadly 2022 Shooting

Wednesday, October 25th 2023, 7:44 am
A Tulsa man is headed to prison for life without parole for killing another man.
Carl Couch admitted he shot and killed Michael Johnson in Johnson's driveway near Admiral and Harvard in January 2022.
Investigators say Johnson had just returned home with a friend when three people approached them.
They all got into a fight and Couch shot Johnson in the head.
October 24th, 2023
October 2nd, 2023
September 12th, 2023
October 27th, 2023
October 27th, 2023
October 27th, 2023
October 27th, 2023