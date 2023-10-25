Tulsa Man Sentenced To Life In Prison Without Parole For Deadly 2022 Shooting

Couch admitted he shot and killed Johnson in January 2022.

Wednesday, October 25th 2023, 7:44 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man is headed to prison for life without parole for killing another man.

Carl Couch admitted he shot and killed Michael Johnson in Johnson's driveway near Admiral and Harvard in January 2022.

Investigators say Johnson had just returned home with a friend when three people approached them.

They all got into a fight and Couch shot Johnson in the head.

