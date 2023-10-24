Cold Case Files: The Unsolved Murder Of 27-Year-Old DeAndre Dickerson

It's been more than 10 years since DeAndre Dickerson was found shot to death inside a car near 61st Street North and Peoria.

Since that time no arrests have ever been made.

On Tuesday, Ed Jackson of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Task Force joined Reagan Ledbetter on News On 6 at Noon to talk through the case.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Task Force at 918-596-8836.



