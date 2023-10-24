Cold Case Files: The Unsolved Murder Of 27-Year-Old DeAndre Dickerson

It's been more than 10 years since DeAndre Dickerson was found shot to death inside a car near 61st Street North and Peoria.

Tuesday, October 24th 2023, 1:25 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Since that time no arrests have ever been made.

On Tuesday, Ed Jackson of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Task Force joined Reagan Ledbetter on News On 6 at Noon to talk through the case.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Task Force at 918-596-8836.


