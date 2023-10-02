A man is in custody accused of taking someone's Jeep from outside a Tulsa comedy club, police say.

By: News On 6

Man Arrested, Accused Of Taking Vehicle From Outside Tulsa Comedy Club

The Tulsa Police Department says the suspect found a set of keys inside the club near 66th and Yale, and then asked if they belonged to anyone.

Police say when no one claimed them, he took the vehicle.

Officers say the owner called 911 and police pulled the man over and arrested him.