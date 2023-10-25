Water Line Break Closes 21st Street In Tulsa

Wednesday, October 25th 2023, 1:27 pm
A water line break has closed both directions of 21st Street at Madison in Tulsa, officials say.
On Facebook, the City of Tulsa Gov page posted a photo of the flooded street just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Crews are beginning repairs on the 16" water line break.
Officials say to find an alternate route for the time being.
No estimated repair time has been given.
