Water Line Break Closes 21st Street In Tulsa

A water line break has closed both directions of 21st Street at Madison in Tulsa, officials say.

By: News On 6

On Facebook, the City of Tulsa Gov page posted a photo of the flooded street just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Crews are beginning repairs on the 16" water line break.

Officials say to find an alternate route for the time being.

No estimated repair time has been given.