On Wednesday, Mendi Parker with QuikTrip and Ethan Hutchins with BAPD joined News On 6 at Noon to discuss the event.

By: News On 6

What To Expect From Broken Arrow's 2023 Safety Spooktacular

-

The Broken Arrow Police Department hosts the 22nd Safety Spooktacular from 6-8 p.m. in the Rose District.

The family-friendly trick-or-treating event off Main Street aims to bring the community together for a fun, giant-sized block party with a focus on public safety.

There will be candy, hot dogs, popcorn, water and a costume contest at First National Bank, Broken Arrow Police and Fire, a rooftop concert, bounce houses and countless giveaways. Everything is FREE.

Registration for the costume contest begins at 6 p.m. at First National Bank.

On Wednesday, Mendi Parker with QuikTrip and Ethan Hutchins with BAPD joined News On 6 at Noon to discuss the event.