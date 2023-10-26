Man In Hospital After Being Shot In The Chest At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Officers say when they arrived at the 62-year-old victim’s apartment, they found the door was kicked in and the victim had a gunshot wound to the chest.

A Tulsa man is in the hospital in serious condition tonight after police say he was shot inside his apartment near 71st and Lewis.

Police say they do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

Police say right now, it's a matter of gathering and processing evidence in order to track down a suspect.

Officers say when they arrived at the 62-year-old victim’s apartment, they found the door was kicked in and the victim had a gunshot wound to the chest.

They say the victim was transported to the hospital where he was taken into surgery.

Investigators say they got a search waiver to gather evidence inside the apartment including possible surveillance footage.

Police say they are not releasing the name or description of the suspect at this time, which they say was given to them directly from the victim before he was taken to the hospital.

“We were able to talk to the victim briefly, which is how we surmise who the suspect could be, but at the time the victim had been shot. They're obviously in a very heightened state of anxiety,” Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg said. “ It seems like it's a more personal domestic related type situation, but the intent behind the kerfuffle is still a little unclear.”

If you have any information about the shooting, call 918-596-COPS.