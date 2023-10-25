Showbiz Video In Cleveland Closing Its Doors

Showbiz Video has been around since 1983. While there were once several open in the area, this was the last one.

Showbiz Video in Cleveland is closing its doors by the end of the year.

"I love movies, I have a collection of like 600, so I love finding stores like this," said Tony Lowther as he was searching through DVDs.

Steve Arnold says he loved renting movies and so his parents got into the business.

"Had six stores at the heyday of video rental stores, and this is the last remaining showbiz video," Steve said.

Steve says it's just time to close the business, and while he's sad to see such a nostalgic place close, he's thankful for the friends the store has made along the way.

"They would bring in and say, these are my kids, I used to rent here, and these are my kids coming in to rent," Steve said.

Tony used to come to the store when he was younger, and now, as he's adding to his horror movie collection, he knows with Showbiz Video closing, his hunt for DVDs will be getting harder.

"I go to thrift stores; it's not the same as coming to a video store," Tony said.

Steve says the closing sale started Wednesday and the plan is to stay open through the end of the year.