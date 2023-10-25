Witness Describes Shooting Involving Tulsa Police

Witnesses tell News On 6 that Brenden Lantz was on the porch of the house with a revolver.

By: News On 6

Police shot an arson suspect after they say he pointed a gun at them, and witnesses tell News On 6 that Brenden Lantz was on the porch of the house with a revolver.

Police say a female officer fired one shot when he pointed the gun at them.

Witnesses say the 22-year-old was alert when he went to the hospital around 2 this afternoon.

Records show that 7 weeks ago, a judge put Lantz on a 5-year suspended sentence for assaulting an officer.

She also gave him a 15-year suspended sentence after he admitted trying to set a house on fire with a woman and three children inside in 2019.

It’s the same house where the shooting happened Wednesday.

The owner of the home, Nancy Smittle, says her granddaughter, Kristan Smittle, is Lantz’s girlfriend and mother of two of his children.

Smittle says the couple showed up at her home this afternoon and asked if they could leave Kristan’s car there.

She says the next thing she knew, there were officers outside her house, and she heard one shot.

Since the shooting, officers also arrested Kristan Smittle for harboring a fugitive.

“It’s a mess, but unfortunately, you’ve got to know where your priority’s set, and evidently, both of them think that their priority’s set in each other,” said Nancy Smittle.

Lantz is expected to be released from the hospital and booked into jail.