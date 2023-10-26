Glenpool Man In Custody After 5 Hour Standoff With Police

Police said they responded to a call just after 4:00 a.m. from the man’s neighbor, reporting that the man was ‘trashing the house’ and threatening his mother, and that he had a gun.

Man In Custody After Standoff With Police At Glenpool Home

A man is in custody after being in a standoff with Glenpool Police and Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police, authorities said.

The standoff happened at a home Thursday morning, where a man was believed to be armed, police said.

Upon arrival at the home, police said they were able to get the man's mother safely out of the home through a window. She confirmed there was a firearm in the home, police said.

Upon arrival at the home, police said they were able to get the man’s mother safely out of the home through a window. She confirmed there was a firearm in the home, police said.

Repeated attempts to communicate with the man were unsuccessful and police asked for the assistance of the Lighthorse Police SWAT team, officers said.

Neighbors were evacuated and the area near 143rd and Kendalwood was blocked off for hours while police worked the scene, officers said.

Police have not released information about the man, but said they have had incidents with him before.

