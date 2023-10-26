'A New Leaf' Offers Seasonal Home Decorating Service

How would you like to turn your porch into a seasonal masterpiece? A new decorating service offered by 'A New Leaf' does just that. News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live Thursday morning to give us a look.

Decorating for the holidays can be a lot of work and that is why A New Leaf, Inc. has launched a new decorating service to help homeowners and empower its clients.

A New Leaf is a nonprofit that helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities live independently.

It launched "Perfect Porch" this year. Members of the community can pay for A New Leaf and its clients to come to their homes to turn their front porch into a seasonal masterpiece.

Clients, Tim and Ceira, are the decorators.

"I try to look at the picture, the whole picture, and then try to decorate it the way it is supposed to be," said Ceira.

Each front porch installation comes with plants the clients helped grow in A New Leaf's garden. Lindsey Stewart said their whole goal is to provide opportunities like this.

"We want to make sure that they have an opportunity to work, earn a wage, be independent, and really live the life they want to live," said Ceira, "They want things just like everybody else in life and sometimes that means having a job and having a purpose."

Ceira said this job is challenging at times, but, most importantly, it brings her joy. "My hardest part is deciding how to decorate it, but trying to get it the right way is fun," she added.

That accomplishment of finishing an installation Ceira said is almost as satisfying as seeing her customer's reaction. She said,

"They are happy, they like it, and it is cool," she said

Stewart said the clients also love getting out and interacting with the community. "I think all of our clients, none of them are shy," she said. "They love talking to people."

A Perfect Porch by A New Leaf is quickly becoming a perfect way for people to see these holiday displays and really see the people behind them, too.

Customers can choose from two package options, medium for $300 or Large for $450.

For more information contact Tina Jabbour at tina.jabbour@anewleaf.org or at 918-451-1491 ext. 115.