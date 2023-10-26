Broken Arrow High Schoolers Learn About Manufacturing Jobs In Their Own Backyard

There's no place like home, and manufacturing day at Broken Arrow Freshman Academy hoped to prove that by showing students a fulfilling career in their own backyard.

More than 3,000 students at four high schools around the Tulsa area learned about manufacturing industries. The goal was to help them figure out potential career options, and show them jobs right here in town.

"Our vision is for our kids to be college, career, and life ready, and we see this as a piece of the pathway to actually help that," said Broken Arrow Freshman Academy Principal Andy Rice.

Broken Arrow Public Schools brought in companies focusing on engineering, logistics, aerospace, and more. Rice said that although many students are only 14 or 15 years old, this is a great learning experience for their future careers.

"We want to provide every opportunity for a pathway for them to see what opportunities are out there, and then if anything, we want them to honestly find out what they don't like so they can focus on what they do," Rice said.

The Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce hopes students realize what careers they can find in town.

"You have Dallas, you have California, you have Kansas, other areas who are going to be poaching our students and taking them to their areas," said De'Andre Fahie with the chamber.

Some students found the different careers very interesting.

"I didn't even know if there's like, more like, companies that build can planes and stuff. There's a lot to it. I'm glad that I learned that stuff. I'm really glad," Broken Arrow freshman Messiah Owens said.

Others learned they might not be the right fit.

"Mmm, not really," said Broken Arrow freshman Colton Lasater.

The district and the chamber said they know these jobs aren't for everybody, but at least they've planted the seed for students who can see their future here.

"It's a great opportunity for not only the employers, but for the students, and overall the city as a whole," Fahie said.

The district is partnered with Tulsa Tech to provide the students access to courses for many of these industries even while they're still in high school.