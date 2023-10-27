Bartlesville Church Will Transform In To Brand New Film Studio

First Christian Church donated its building to the city and Buffalo Roam Studios are now the new owners. After being donated, the city reviewed many proposals on what the space could be used for.

A historic church in downtown Bartlesville is being renovated into a film school and studio.

The film industry is growing and "Killers of the Flower Moon’s" multi-million-dollar boost to the city made the idea for Buffalo Roam Studios’ sound stage and film school stand out. City officials say there’s hope that the new film school will help bring more film productions to town.

The 125-year-old church will be completely renovated and will have classrooms, podcast rooms, and a soundstage. The chapel will keep a lot of its original charm and be used to hold events.

Monica Smith with Buffalo Roam Studios hopes this project will bring economic growth to the city.

“The film industry is relatively new as a money generator here in the state of Oklahoma. It’s actually been described as in its infancy. And so getting to collaborate and work with the film commission and getting to work with legislators and getting to bring in this type of our economic development into the city in Bartlesville is a really big deal,” said Smith.

Construction is expected to be complete by 2025, but Smith says they are hoping to start their first class of students this time next year.