Killer Of The Flower Moon Actors Describe The Experience Of Working On The Film

Friday, October 27th 2023, 9:20 am
Killers of the Flower Moon is entering its second week at the box office, and if you're from this area and you have watched it you may have recognized some locations and people throughout the three-and-a-half-hour movie.
Margo Gray is an Osage citizen and played Grace Bigheart, the half-sister to the four sisters and Jamie Van Winkle has worked at News On 6 for 13 years. They joined us Friday morning to talk about their experience with the film and the impact it has had.
October 30th, 2023
October 30th, 2023
October 30th, 2023
October 30th, 2023
October 30th, 2023
October 30th, 2023
October 30th, 2023