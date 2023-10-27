Chloe Abbott joined News On 6 as a multimedia journalist in October 2023. Before joining the News On 6 team, she worked in Shreveport, Louisiana for two years as an anchor/MMJ for the ABC affiliate, KTBS. Chloe has covered severe weather, crime, sports, and Mardi Gras.

By: News On 6

Chloe was born and raised in Fullerton, California, where she also went to college. She is a California State University, Fullerton graduate where she majored in Broadcast Journalism.

When she isn't reporting she loves watching and attending baseball games, going to concerts, traveling, and enjoying the beach.

If you have a story idea for Chloe, feel free to email her or find her on social media.



