Animal Rescue Clinic In Muskogee Recovering From Theft

The founder of the rescue said before police arrived, they got away with things like dog food and medical supplies that would have gone to help animals in need.

-

Owners of an animal rescue clinic in Muskogee are upset after they say thieves broke into their storage shed.

The folks at Fur Babies say the most frustrating part about the whole thing is that the thieves took food and supplies that they use to help the animals that they care about.

The mission at Fur Babies Adoption and Rescue is to save cats and dogs around Muskogee.

Founder Delsie Lewis works hard to get these animals into loving homes and to provide spay and neuter services.

"We all do it because we want to," said Lewis.

It's hard enough running a nonprofit, but she says a group of thieves made it harder when they broke into their storage shed Wednesday night.

"We happened to notice the cameras going off about 9:30 and looked, and there was a pickup out there and people coming in and out of our storage building loading up this pickup," said Lewis.

She says before police arrived, they got away with things like dog food and medical supplies that would have gone to help animals in need.

"Anger...it is, you work hard for it and get it donated, and then someone just walks in and steals it. I have no mercy for them at all," she said.

The community is already helping to replace what was lost. COO Natasha Benge says they've been through tough times before and won't stop helping the animals who rely on them.

"We will be okay. We've had people step forward and give us some donations to help replenish some of the food that's gone," said Benge.