Pumpkin Patch Provides Fall Fun For Family

As we get older, we often miss out on enjoying the simple things. Things like a pumpkin patch.

-

Halloween is often thought of as a holiday just for kids—the candy, the trick or treating, the costumes.

But pumpkin patches are a place where fun can be had for all ages.

As we get older, we often miss out on enjoying the simple things. Things like a pumpkin patch.

Josh Mckinney is being led into a full day with his son Evrett on his shoulders and his daughter Brantley by his side.

The day starts with adventure and utter joy.

"The kids have me running around, jumping all over the place,” Josh said.

The family rides some real animals.

"They are getting me good and tired, that's for sure," said Josh.

"Look at the camel. It's got a hump on its back."

"I wish we could have him as a pet," Brantley said.

It may be wishful thinking, but the kids can't help it.

And Josh can't help rediscovering what it's like to be a kid.

"Carefree, just having a good time and getting out to make memories," he said.

It's even sparking some Halloween memories of his own.

"Every year, loading up the car and going out with brothers and sisters and hitting the neighborhoods,” said Josh. “Whether it was raining or sometimes sleet, still going out door to door. That's how we used to do it, just all up and down the streets."

Where pumpkins are gathered, so are people not missing out on the season's traditions.

Related: Oklahoma Fall Fun: Information On Pumpkin Patches, Mazes & Orchards