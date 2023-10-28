Sand Springs Defeats Booker T, 24-14

The final, 24-14 Sand Springs. Third place is all but sewn up now for the Sandites heading into the postseason.

By: News On 6

The penultimate week of the high school regular season. Playoff positioning is important, and last-gasp efforts are as well.

Our Tulsa Tech Game of the Week, Booker T Washington at Sand Springs.

Two teams, who had two different goals. Sand Springs was looking to virtually lock up the third seed in 6A-2, District 1 heading into the final week of the regular season. Booker T needed wins, period, to just have hope of making the playoffs.

Hornets had won 7 straight in this matchup. The last Sand Springs win was in 2015.

Late first quarter, 3-zip Sandites on the misdirection play. Kenneth Page got it, made one cut through the line, and then he was gone 44 yards to the end zone for six, it was a 10-nothing Sandite lead.

Until the second. Levi Brooks, a quick hit in the flat to Daylinn Overstreet, dipped the shoulder, got the sideline, then turned on the jets. Hornets with a big play of their own make it a 10-7 game at the half.

But in the second half, Sandites took control on the ground.

In the third, it's Aly Mccoy in for six.

Then in the fourth to ice it, Page again.

Sand Springs, won it, 24-14.

Third place is all but sewn up now for the Sandites heading into the postseason.