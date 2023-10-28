Bixby Continues Win Streak In Game Against Moore, 68-5

The final, 68 to 5 Bixby.

Friday, October 27th 2023, 9:42 pm

By: News On 6


Bixby was looking for their 12th consecutive victory in the game against Moore Friday night.

As they welcomed the Moore lions to Lee Snider Field.

In the first quarter, Spartans' first play of the game, Kordell Gouldsby got the quick pass from Connor Kirby and kicked it into the next gear to go 42 yards to the house. Touchdown Spartans.

Second quarter now. Score was eleven zip. Carson Kirby handed it off to Jett Turner and he muscled his way in.

The Spartans have one final regular season game left on the schedule and that's the Jenks Trojans who stripped Bixby of a district title last year in the same game so it should be a good one.
