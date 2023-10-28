Lincoln Christian Pulverizes Muldrow, 63-13

Friday, October 27th 2023, 9:52 pm
At Lincoln Christian, the Bulldogs and Muldrow, also the Bulldogs, were battling.
LC with the ball, number 3 Luke Milligan fired one to number 1 Moses Fullingim, good for about 25 and some change.
Same drive, a few plays later, Milligan to Luke McCants, wide open in the end zone.
That'd be a trend for the night.
The final, 63-13 Lincoln Christian.
