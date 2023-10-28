Lincoln Christian Pulverizes Muldrow, 63-13

The final, 63-13 Lincoln Christian.

Friday, October 27th 2023, 9:52 pm

By: News On 6


At Lincoln Christian, the Bulldogs and Muldrow, also the Bulldogs, were battling.

LC with the ball, number 3 Luke Milligan fired one to number 1 Moses Fullingim, good for about 25 and some change.

Same drive, a few plays later, Milligan to Luke McCants, wide open in the end zone.

That'd be a trend for the night.

The final, 63-13 Lincoln Christian.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 27th, 2023

October 27th, 2023

October 27th, 2023

October 27th, 2023

Top Headlines

October 29th, 2023

October 28th, 2023

October 28th, 2023

October 28th, 2023