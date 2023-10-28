Stillwater Flooded With OSU Fans For Homecoming Walkaround

Whether you’re on two legs or four, the decks with the OSU theme were a must-see and help the university boast the title of America’s Greatest Homecoming.

Thousands of OSU fans are packed into Stillwater to take part in an annual tradition on Friday.

OSU fans packed onto campus to get a look at all of the Homecoming decks.

It took hundreds of students and thousands of hours of pomping to bring them to life.

It looked and felt like a game day in Stillwater. But the crowd wasn't there for a kickoff.

"It’s such a great thing to see the community just coming together. This is just amazing, this truly is awesome," said Liz Johnson, a senior at OSU.

This is her last go around as a student to experience the Homecoming walkaround.

Whether you’re on two legs or four, the decks with the OSU theme were a must-see and help the university boast the title of America’s Greatest Homecoming.

"We were doing about 60 hours a week, then about four weeks in, that came down to about 50 hours a week, then for the last, I think it was about three weeks at that time, we were doing about 35 to 40 hours a week outside," said Junior Ethan Tollison.

He was happily showing off the hard work put in by his fraternity and sorority classmates. Their theme focuses on Pistol Pete and the Cowboy legacy.

The deck caught the eye of Steve Maison, who graduated from OSU in 1970.

"We talk a lot about the Cowboy way and the Cowboy spirit, and people come back and just enjoy each other’s company," Maison said.

Maison says as much as he enjoys the walkaround tradition, coming back home to campus has a bigger meaning to him.

"We worry a little bit about winning or losing the football game, but it’s more about getting reacquainted and making new friends as well," he said.

Homecoming festivities continue Saturday, with the parade at 9 in the morning.

Kickoff against Cincinnati is at 7.