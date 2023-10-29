A Star Is Born: Ollie Gordon II Joins Barry Sanders In Elite Company

Gordon joins Barry Sanders in and exclusive club in OSU history.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

OSU running back Ollie Gordon II had 25 carries for 271 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Pokes to a 45-13 win over Cincinnati Saturday night.

He's just the second player in program history with back-to-back games of 250-plus rushing yards, joining Barry Sanders in 1988. His 553 rushing yards in that two-game span is the most since Sanders rushed for 625 against Iowa and Texas Tech in 1988.

Gordon reached the 1,000 yard rushing mark in just eight games.

After the win over Cincinnati, Gordon met with the media to break down his performance.



