Wide Receiver Leon Johnson III Has Breakout Night In Win Over Cincinnati

Johnson had 5 catches for 149 yards in OSU's 45-13 win over Cincinnati

By: Scott Pfeil

-

OSU wide receiver Leon Johnson III had a breakout night in the 45-13 win over Cincinnati.

Playing in his fourth game at OSU and making his first start at the FBS level, Johnson had five catches for 149 yards, including a 67-yard game in the second quarter.

He was the first player to surpass 100 yards in his first start since Tay Martin did so against Missouri State on September 4, 2021.

After the game, Johnson met with the media to break down his performance, and got a special shoutout from a teammate.