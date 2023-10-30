Statue Of Marjorie Tallchief Unveiled At Tulsa Historical Society

The Tulsa Historical Society celebrated Sisters and Osage Nation members Maria and Marjorie Tallchief on Sunday.

Prima Ballerina Maria Tallchief's picture and Osage name were put on the quarter that went into circulation today.

Her sister Marjorie was also honored with a new statue at the historical society.

The Tulsa Historical Society was able to right a wrong with a new statue of Marjorie Tallchief.

Last year Marjorie Tallchief’s statue, which is one part of the Five Moons display that honors American Indian ballerinas from Oklahoma, was stolen and destroyed. Now thanks to the historical society, Marjorie is back where she belongs.

Organizers say the timing of the unveiling was perfect because Marjorie's older sister, Maria Tallchief, was also honored on the same day with her picture and Osage name being put on the new quarter in circulation.

"The quarter program the women's quarter program is fairly select so the fact that Maria Tallchief is on a quarter is extremely special to every native child male or female," said Lynn Malerba of the Mohegan Tribe, United States Treasurer.

Chad Renfro helped design the coin and wanted it to send a message to the country.

"We're still here, we're strong, we have a presence and our language is in existence, were not extinct, we're not relics," Renfro said.

Maria Tallchief is considered America’s first major prima ballerina while being the first Indigenous woman to earn the rank. She is known as the original Sugar Plum Fairy in the play The Nutcracker.

"We are celebrating someone who has made a worldwide impact but at the heart of it she's an Osage nation citizen," Malerba said.

Several members of the Tallchief family, Osage Nation members, and admirers of the arts braved the rain to celebrate the legacies of these Osage sisters.

Mayor GT Bynum also proclaimed Oct. 28, Maria and Marjorie Tallchief Day in Tulsa.