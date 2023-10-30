Bedlam Flashback: Memorable Games Ahead Of The Final OU-OSU Matchup

Let's reminisce on some recent, and most memorable, Bedlam matchups as the historic series comes to a conclusion Saturday evening.

By: News 9, News On 6, Drake Johnson

-

Oklahoma versus Oklahoma State. Sooners versus Cowboys. An in-state matchup that began in 1904 and has been played yearly since 1910, is coming to an end this Saturday (at least for now) in Stillwater.

With the Sooners headed to the Southeastern Conference in 2024 and the Cowboys staying put in the Big 12, no future games are scheduled between the Crimson and Cream and Orange and Black, at least on the gridiron.

The Sooners are ranked No. 10 in the Associated Press poll following a loss to Kansas and the Cowboys are at No. 26 following four straight wins.

In years past, one year's loser could always look forward to getting revenge the next fall. This year, it's a winner-take-all for the foreseeable future.

The Sooners may lead the series 91-19-7, but this one Saturday may be the most important.

Let's reminisce on some recent, and most memorable, Bedlam matchups as the historic series comes to a conclusion Saturday evening.

2022: Oklahoma Scores 4 TDs in the 1st Quarter To Bury The Cowboys

The Sooners entered the game with a 5-5 record and were on the verge of missing the postseason for the first time in over two decades.

The Cowboys were holding the pieces together after a 5-0 start and went to Norman with a 7-3 record.

It was all Oklahoma in the first quarter and that was enough to put OSU away.

Image Provided By: Associated Press

First, it was quarterback Dillon Gabriel scrambling for a touchdown just over a minute into the game.

Then, Gabriel hit Jalil Farooq for a 30-yard touchdown to extend the lead. About two minutes later, Eric Gray ran in another touchdown. It was 21-0 nothing midway through the first before Drake Stoops hauled in a touchdown pass that had the Cowboys shell-shocked on the sideline.

The OU offense cooled off considerably after that, but OSU couldn't get anything going to put any real pressure on Oklahoma.

The final: OU 28 OSU 13.

2021: Cowboys Spoil Sooners' Playoff Chances In Riley's Last Game As OU Coach

Oklahoma State capped off its most successful football season since 2011 with a win over the Sooners for the first time since Tyreek Hill's punt return touchdown in 2014.

OU and OSU were both 10-1 entering the Bedlam, with losses coming to Baylor and Iowa State, respectively.

Image Provided By: Associated Press

The back-and-forth game under the lights in Stillwater saw the teams exchange touchdown scores five times in the first half before a pair of field goals and a last-second touchdown by OU tied it up 24 all.

Then it was Bedlam. There were 48 points scored in the first half and only 22 in the second half.

In the third quarter, OU forced a safety and then turned it to a touchdown, pushing the lead to 33-24.

In the fourth quarter, Spencer Sanders executed two touchdown drives to give OSU the lead, and the win, 37-33.

Just a few hours later, Lincoln Riley would be on a jet headed to Southern California to take over the Trojans.

2020: In COVID-Shortened Season, OU Rides Bedlam Momentum To Big 12 Championship

In a battle between Spencer Sanders and Spencer Rattler, it was the latter who showed out and earned the win that night in Norman.

The Sooners started off fast just like they did in 2022. They scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and were up 27-13 at halftime.

Image Provided By: Associated Press

Rattler finished with 301 passing yards and 4 TDs, while Sanders had 97 yards and 1 interception.

OSU quarterback Shane Illingworth also played for OSU, going just 5/21 with 71 yards and the lone passing touchdown for Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma came away victorious again, 41-13.

2014: "THIS IS BEDLAM" Tyreek Hill Takes The Punt Return For A Touchdown

A disappointing 2014 season for the Sooners appeared to be ending with a win in Norman over the Cowboys before a fourth-quarter collapse and a decision to punt to Tyreek Hill.

Cody Thomas was in the backfield for Oklahoma and freshman Mason Rudolph led the Cowboys.

Oklahoma fed Samaje Perine the ball and scored four rushing touchdowns in the first half, with two coming from Aaron Ripkowski.

Leading 28-14 entering the fourth quarter, the Sooners gave up three touchdowns, including a 92-yard punt return touchdown with less than a minute left to push the game to overtime.

Oklahoma didn't know what hit them and started OT with a sack, incompletion, a penalty and then finally a missed 44-yard field goal by kicker Michael Hunnicutt.

On the ensuing possession, the Cowboys drilled the game-winning field goal and stole a win on Owen Field, 38-35.

Image Provided By: Associated Press

2013: Blake Bell Engineers Game-Winning Drive In Stillwater

The Cowboys, ranked sixth in the nation at 11-1 and the No. 17 Sooners met for a claim at the Big 12 Championship in Stillwater.

Notably, the Sooners had four different players throw a pass that day; Blake Bell, Trevor Knight, Kendal Thompson and Grant Bothun. (The last one a fake field goal for a touchdown.)

The Cowboys were led by Clint Chelf and running back Desmond Roland, who OSU relied on heavily in this game.

It was even scoring all throughout the game as both teams exchanged touchdowns and field goals until late in the fourth quarter when OSU scored and took a 24-20 lead.

With 1:46 on the clock, backup quarterback Blake Bell drove 61 yards and lobbed a game-winning touchdown to Jalen Saunders to clinch the conference and a BCS berth.

Final: OU 33 OSU 24.

Image Provided By: Associated Press

2002: Oklahoma Drops 2nd Straight To Cowboys, 4 Of Last 6

Following an undefeated 2000 season and return to prominence under Head Coach Bob Stoops, the Cowboys were a thorn in OU's side to start the 21st century.

The prior year, OSU beat No. 4 Oklahoma 16-13 to ruin any championship hopes that year. In 2002, it was even worse.

The Sooners managed just one touchdown in the first half and were staring at a 35-6 deficit before finally waking up before it was too late.

Oklahoma outscored the Cowboys 22-3 the rest of the way before falling 38-28 in Stillwater.

Josh Fields was magnificent for Oklahoma State, tossing 4 TD passes while running back Tatum Bell carried 22 times for 108 yards.

OSU's Rashaun Woods was no match for star Roy Williams that day, as he finished with 12 catches, 226 yards and 3 TDs to spoil the Sooners yet again.

1988: Oklahoma Survives Barry Sanders' Historic Heisman Campaign

"You'd better hope Thurman Thomas doesn't get hurt."

That's what legendary coach Barry Switzer said of the then-unknown Barry Sanders before his 1988 season.

According to ESPN, Sanders rushed for 2,628 yards and 37 touchdowns in the regular season. In the bowl game against Wyoming, he ran for 222 yards and five touchdowns.

In Stillwater on Nov. 5, 1988, it was more of the same.

The Sooners jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter but stalled as the Cowboys leaned on the run game.

Image Provided By: Associated Press

Sanders carried the ball 39 times for 215 yards and two touchdowns. His long of 67 single-handedly kept Oklahoma State in the ball game.

Oklahoma State took the lead off a Sanders touchdown run in the fourth quarter, but Sooner Magic prevailed as Oklahoma drove down the field and scored the winning touchdown with just over 2:30 left. It was Charles Thompson's lone touchdown of the game.

There was still time left and the Cowboys had a chance to win it, but a dropped pass in the endzone by Brent Parker sealed it for the Sooners.

1985: Sooners Prevail In Frigid Temperatures En Route To National Title

"These were the worst conditions I've ever seen any game played under," said legendary head coach Barry Switzer.

The Sooners were led by Tony Casillas and Brian Bosworth and the horrid conditions helped them shut down the Oklahoma State offense.

The Cowboys totaled just 131 yards of offense as the Sooners put up 243, with only 54 passing yards from quarterback Jamelle Holieway.

The game that's forever known as the Ice Bowl in college football ended 13-0.

1983: Sooner Magic Is Reborn

An early-season Bedlam matchup for today's standards saw No. 15 Oklahoma (3-2) take the field against an unranked Oklahoma State (4-1) team in Stillwater

Oklahoma was down early as the Cowboys put points on the board and went into halftime with a 14-3 lead.

By the fourth quarter, Oklahoma was down 17 and all hope was gone, nearly.

It was on this day that Oklahoma recaptured its magic from the 80s and pulled off the improbable comeback.

Oklahoma scored 18 points in the final quarter behind running back Earl Johnson and squeaked by with a 21-20 win that lives in history.

Johnson ran for 105 yards, according to Soonerstats, and the Sooners ended up outgaining the Cowboys 347-121 in total yards.

1976: Cowboys Final Win Until 1995

Entering the 1976 Bedlam matchup, the Sooners had reeled off nine straight wins since 1966.

Coming off a National Championship the year prior, Oklahoma was looking to at least claim another Big 8 title but the Cowboys wanted none of that.

The high-scoring affair saw No. 5 Oklahoma fall to Oklahoma State 31-24.

The Cowboys wouldn't defeat the Sooners again on the gridiron until 1995.