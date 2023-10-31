Tulsa Public School Board Extends Contract Of Tulsa Honor Academy Charter School

It was a win Monday for THA, as far as the vote went, and with it, the school is rolling out its Culture Improvement Plan to create a healthier learning environment.

Despite allegations of racism, the Tulsa Public School Board voted to extend the contract of the Tulsa Honor Academy charter school for an additional 3 years.

Board members voted during special session Monday night.

The vote was postponed by about a month after a board member said she was given information regarding racist remarks at the middle school.

The school board vote was meant to be based on academics, but the discussion was about racism.

A few board members expressed concerns about racism occurring within the middle school.

One board member said students were using the N-word.

“It's unacceptable. It's unacceptable to not understand what a word, a disparinging word will do to someone. To not have cultural sensitivity,” Dr. Jennettie Marshall said emotionally.

The charter school says it developed a plan to address the concerns of racism between students.

That includes partnering with the Restorative Justice Institute of Oklahoma.

The school says the organization will work with staff, students, and family members at both the middle school and high school to find the root cause of the issues.

THA says the school was created to be a place of inclusivity, and these types of issues go against its values.

“I think the showing today proves that we do have scholars that are Latino, black, white, native, Asian; we have scholars of all races, and all of us are working together to make it a better school for everybody,” Tulsa Honor Academy Founder Elsie Urueta Pollock said.

News On 6 tried to speak with board members, but the members were escorted out by police.

A spokesperson with TPS provided the following statement by email following the meeting:

Tulsa Public Schools appreciates the careful consideration exercised by our local Board of Education in this matter. Tulsa Honor Academy leadership and board representatives have also been responsive and collaborative, including proactively developing a School Culture Improvement Plan. Those involved have invested significant time and effort to build understanding and find a positive way forward.

The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education tonight approved Tulsa Honor Academy for a 3 year renewal of their charter contract for high school grades 9-12. We wish their team success in their vital work contributing to the education of Tulsa’s young people.