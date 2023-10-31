Victim Of Stabbing At Tulsa Park Met Suspect On Dating App, Police Say

Police say this attack appears to be random. The victim told police the two men got into the backseat of the victim's car, and then one of them started stabbing the victim in his face, neck, and chest.

Tulsa Police are looking for the man they say stabbed another man several times after the two met on a dating app. The victim told police the two connected on the app "Grindr" and then met up at a Tulsa apartment complex.

A witness told Tulsa Police they saw an SUV pull into the parking lot of the Leake Park apartment complex, then shortly after, a man covered in blood got out of the vehicle and started yelling for help. The witness called 911.

"Officers get there, and what they found is a victim with puncture stab wounds all over the neck, face, hands from being defensive,” said Officer Danny Bean with Tulsa Police.

The victim told police the two men met on Grindr and agreed to meet at the apartment complex. The victim told police the other man showed up on a bicycle and took off on the bike after the stabbing.

"Motive? I have no idea. I can't speculate what's going on or how this happened. It is just a good example of the dangers of meeting strangers, whether it is a dating app or Craigslist or something like that,” said Bean.

Police say they have very little information on the man who did the stabbing, other than he was wearing a plaid shirt and an orange or yellow stocking cap. Investigators are looking for surveillance video in the area. Police say meeting strangers can be dangerous, and if people choose to do that for a date or to sell something, do it in a crowded, public place during the day.

"It's a scary situation that does happen. These are things that you think about. It's not something we see every day. It is a worst-case scenario type of thing,” said Bean.

Police say the victim is expected to survive. If you have any information that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.