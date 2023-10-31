Haunted Tulsa Bus Tour Makes Stop At American Legion

Did you know there are several locations in Tulsa that are said to be haunted? For Halloween, News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live at the American Legion to take you inside one of those places.

By: News On 6

Tulsa is full of history, but did you know some of it is haunted?

Teri French is a paranormal investigator and owner of Tulsa Spirit Tours.

"I just take people all over the city of Tulsa. I tell them the history of all of the buildings that they know and love and not just the history, but the ghost stories and urban legends that follow those locations as well," she said.

The American Legion Post 1 is one of the stops on the Haunted Tulsa Tour.

"On my haunted history tours, we end at this location," French continued saying, "We come in, we are usually by ourselves, I give them the history, tell them some of the things we have experienced in this building, and we shut off the lights and see if we can have an experience."

The women's bathroom in the 104-year-old building has repeatedly been reported to be haunted. French said a former employee told her that her son heard a woman in the bathroom telling him to get out, but the two were alone in the building that day. She said others have also heard voices coming from the stalls of the empty bathroom.

Just the other night during one of her tours, French shared a photo captured of a dark, shadowy figure in the doorway to Post 1's kitchen. In a second photo, the figure grew larger.

These are just a few examples of what she has seen and heard in the last 20 years of operating Tulsa Spirit Tours. French said there are always skeptics, but that does not bother her.

"I am not here to prove anything to anybody," she continued saying, "My tours are 90% history, and I am just trying to keep that history alive. I feel like if we do not learn from it we could repeat it, even the bad stuff."

So, even if the buildings on her tours do not make it another hundred years, the stories will.

