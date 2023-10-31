Recognizing Signs Of Anxiety And How To Get Help

We talked with Dr. Stacy Chronister, an internal medicine specialist with OSU Medicine, about how to recognize anxiety and how to get help.

Tuesday, October 31st 2023, 9:59 am

By: News On 6


Halloween is one of those holidays that's filled with scares and frights. But for some people, anxiety is an every day occurrence.

On Tuesday, we talked with Dr. Stacy Chronister, an internal medicine specialist with OSU Medicine about fear in general.

How do you know if you need help with anxiety?

It's important to be aware of how often you feel nervous, anxious, or on edge.

Some signs to pay attention to include: being unable to stop or control worry, having trouble relaxing, worrying about a variety of things, being so restless you can't sit still, being easily annoyed or irritable, and fearing something awful will happen.
