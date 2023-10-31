Recognizing Signs Of Anxiety And How To Get Help

Tuesday, October 31st 2023, 9:59 am
Halloween is one of those holidays that's filled with scares and frights. But for some people, anxiety is an every day occurrence.
On Tuesday, we talked with Dr. Stacy Chronister, an internal medicine specialist with OSU Medicine about fear in general.
It's important to be aware of how often you feel nervous, anxious, or on edge.
Some signs to pay attention to include: being unable to stop or control worry, having trouble relaxing, worrying about a variety of things, being so restless you can't sit still, being easily annoyed or irritable, and fearing something awful will happen.
October 31st, 2023
October 31st, 2023
October 31st, 2023
October 31st, 2023
November 1st, 2023
November 1st, 2023
November 1st, 2023
November 1st, 2023