Commutation Hearing Set For Man Convicted Of Killing Man At OKC Gas Station

Joshua Christon said in his first appeal that he didn't fire the fatal shots and argued his attorney didn't do a good job during his trial.

A man who was convicted and sentenced to life in prison 16 years ago for murder is having a commutation hearing next month.

Christon's mom, Victoria, says she just wants her son released from prison.

"These last 16 years, we've been trying to get somebody to hear my son, just to hear his case, hear what was going on," she said.

An affidavit says Christon shot Christopher Thompson at an Oklahoma City gas station in March of 2007.

Reverend Mareo Johnson held a news conference today to talk about the case.

He says evidence shows the victim's brother said Christon was not the shooter.

Reverend Johnson also says prosecutors used rap lyrics from Christon's bedroom that said rival gang members in the wrong territory could need an ice box. But Reverend Johnson says Christon didn't write those lyrics.

"We all know rap is pretty much entertainment, just like if you were to watch a movie that was rated R or something, rap is entertainment," Reverend Johnson said.

Reverend Johnson says Christon has worked hard in prison.

He was an honor student and now is a paralegal and pastor.

"Being a minister as well, that takes a lot, especially on the inside. It's not easy to be on the right path," Reverend Johnson said.

Victoria says her son shouldn't be behind bars and is praying for his freedom.

"Look at the evidence, what's going on, and release my son, that's what I want, for my son to come home," she said.

News On 6 called the Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office and the Attorney General's Office but have not heard back.

The hearing is set for November 6.