Bristow Community Honors Heroes With Banners In Town For Veterans Day

By: News On 6

Leading up to Veterans Day, the Bristow community is honoring its town’s heroes.

For the first time, the Bristow Historical Society is displaying military banners to honor those who have served in the armed forces.

Since June, the nonprofit has reached out to families in Bristow and the surrounding communities to highlight them along Main Street. The group is featuring 30 soldiers this year.

Bristow Historical Society leaders said they were inspired to bring it to their city after seeing similar banners elsewhere.

One thing they did different was research the medals that soldiers earned to be displayed on the banner.

The military branch, dates of service, and where they served can also be viewed.

Soldiers represented on the military banners span several decades, ranging from World War 1, the Korean War and Vietnam.

"It shows the importance of what the military means to the country. And the patriotism that they should have and that we all feel for these military people," said Joe Trigalet with the Bristow Historical Society.

Following Veterans Day, the banners will be taken down and put up again for Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. They are looking for additional heroes to feature in the future.