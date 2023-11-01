'Orange Alert' Notification System For Escaped Prisoners Goes Into Effect

The new Orange Alert notification system will text Oklahomans to notify them about escaped prisoners. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says the system is operational but citizens will have to opt in.

By: David Prock

The new Orange Alert notification system is now operational and ready for citizens to opt in.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced on Friday that they have been working with Rave Mobile Safety to create a text message network that will allow Oklahomans to conveniently register and receive alerts about prison escapes.

Unlike Amber Alerts, the Orange Alert is an optional system and is not based on location. Oklahomans will need to opt-in to receive notifications from specific facilities to be notified. If a prisoner walks away or escapes, the text alert will be sent to the people on that facility’s list.

According to a representative with the DOC, there are about 10 to 20 walkways or escapes per year. That number does not include local jail facilities.

Oklahoma High Schooler Creates Orange Alert System

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said that the idea for the Orange Alert system came from Katie Edelen after county jail escapees took her aunt hostage.

As a high school senior Edelen attended a legislative camp held at the State Capitol in 2022. There she drafted legislation to institute an alert system that notifies citizens of prison escapes. Rep. Anthony Moore (R-Roger Mills) learned of her proposed legislation and decided it needed to be an actual law.

Moore and Sen. Darcy Jech (R-Kingfisher) co-authored HB 1546, which passed unanimously in the House and Senate earlier this year. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed it into law and it takes effect on Nov. 1.

Citizens may opt-in to receive notifications by texting a keyword to 77295. Each facility’s keyword can be found at orangealert.ok.gov.