Eye And Camera Protection: Safety Reminders Ahead Of Eclipse Viewing

Do you have your eclipse viewing plan in place? Whether you are traveling to the path of totality or staying local, eye doctors want to make sure you have a plan in place for viewing the eclipse safely.

By: News On 6

Make sure you use eclipse glasses, because sunglasses are not going to cut it!

Eclipse glasses have a solar filter built into them, giving our eyes protection from the damaging rays of the sun.

Doctors said there is one small window of time, only in the path of totality, that you can view the sky without eclipse glasses and face minimal eye damage.

“At the time of total darkness, you do have a few minutes where you can take off your glasses and safely view. But as soon as any light starts to peak out, that’s when you want to put those glasses back out," said Dr. Laura Cavadini, an Ophthalmologist.

It's also important to remember items with lenses can be damaged by looking directly at the eclipse. That includes phones, cameras, and of course, your eyes.

You can take care of your lenses by getting special glasses and solar filters for your cameras and phone.