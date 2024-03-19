Local Doctor Shares Advice On Discussing Bullying, Suicide With Young People

Tuesday, March 19th 2024, 9:31 am
We're taking a closer look at a topic a lot of people shy aware from; a conversation about bullying and teen suicide.
Pediatrician Dr. Scott Cyrus was here to help guide us through talking to our children about this delicate subject.
Signs of being bullied:
Unexplainable injuries or illnesses
Lost or destroyed items
Come home from school hungry because they did not eat lunch
Sleep difficulties
Declining grades and avoiding school
Feelings of helplessness, decreased self-esteem, self-harm or talking about suicide
Signs of bullying others:
Get into physical or verbal fights or increasing aggression
Have friends who bully others
School difficulties
Have unexplained extra money or new belongings
Don’t accept responsibility for their actions
It is our policy to provide resources for anybody considering self-harm when reporting about a situation involving suicide or a suicide attempt.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else is 988. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.
The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1) connect veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.
Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.
March 21st, 2024
March 22nd, 2024
March 22nd, 2024
March 22nd, 2024
March 22nd, 2024