Local Doctor Shares Advice On Discussing Bullying, Suicide With Young People

We're taking a closer look at a topic a lot of people shy aware from; a conversation about bullying and teen suicide. Pediatrician Dr. Scott Cyrus was here to help guide us through talking to our children about this delicate subject.

By: News On 6

Signs of being bullied:

Unexplainable injuries or illnesses

Lost or destroyed items

Come home from school hungry because they did not eat lunch

Sleep difficulties

Declining grades and avoiding school

Feelings of helplessness, decreased self-esteem, self-harm or talking about suicide

Signs of bullying others:

Get into physical or verbal fights or increasing aggression

Have friends who bully others

School difficulties

Have unexplained extra money or new belongings

Don’t accept responsibility for their actions





It is our policy to provide resources for anybody considering self-harm when reporting about a situation involving suicide or a suicide attempt.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else is 988. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.

The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1) connect veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.