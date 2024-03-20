Oklahoma Congressman Kevin Hern Co-Sponsors Resolution Supporting Israel

Oklahoma Congressman Kevin Hern is taking a lead role in trying to show U.S. support for Israel, even as its leaders face increasing pushback over their handling of the war in Gaza.

Representative Hern (R-OK1) is co-sponsoring a bipartisan resolution calling for strengthened economic ties between the two nations. The resolution originated last December in the Senate; Hern and Illinois Democrat Brad Schneider introduced it in the House this week, and an interview Wednesday Hern said this is not simply about sending a message.

"This is not about messaging," Hern stated, "this is about showing our strength, our resolve to support Israel in the midst of what’s going on."

With cease-fire talks dragging on, the fighting in Gaza goes on, with an estimated one million inhabitants now reportedly facing starvation.

Criticism of Israel's leaders is mounting, with America's highest-ranking elected Jewish official, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) calling last week for early elections.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu has lost his way," Sen. Schumer said during a lengthy speech on the Senate floor.

"That’s very problematic," said Hern.

Congressman Hern condemns Schumer's statement and says some Democrats seem to have forgotten what happened on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a deadly surprise attack on Israel, sparking the now nearly 6-month-old war.

"It is tragic what’s happening," Hern said, "but certainly Benjamin Netanyahu said that [he's] going to go eliminate the very people that created the greatest atrocities on Israel since the Holocaust."

House leaders, meanwhile, acknowledged Wednesday they are looking at possibly inviting the Israeli Prime Minister to come speak to them at the Capitol.

"I think it's very important for us to show solidarity and support with Israel right now in their time of great struggle," said House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), "and we certainly stand for that position."

The bottom line, according to Hern, is that Hamas could end this right away -- they started it and are "more than willing to hide out amongst civilians and use civilian deaths in trying to find and tug on the heartstrings of Americans."

The resolution was approved through unanimous consent in the Senate. Three months later, public opinion has shifted somewhat, so it's not clear how it will fare in the House.