Tipoff is set for 6:30 pm on Thursday at the Reynolds Center. This is TU's seventh postseason appearance.

By: Scott Pfeil

'I Don't Think There's Another Team That Works As Hard As We Do': TU Women Prepare To Host Arkansas In The Opening Round Of The Inaugural WBIT.

-

For the 2nd time in the Angie Nelp era, the TU women's basketball team is back in the postseason.

The Golden Hurricane will host regional foe Arkansas at 6:30 pm Thursday night in the 1st round of the inaugural Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament. Tulsa earned a berth in the WBIT by winning the AAC regular season title.

The Hurricane heads into Thursday's matchup with the Razorbacks with a 23-9 record. The 23 wins is the second-most in school history behind the 26-win season in 2005-06.

Arkansas is 18-14 on the season, with a 6-10 record in the SEC. This will be the 28th meeting between the two programs, as the Lady Razorbacks hold a 24-3 edge in the series. Arkansas is also coached by Mike Neighbors, who was an assistant coach with the TU women from 2002-05.

This is Tulsa's seventh postseason appearance in program history. Tulsa has played in two NCAA Tournaments (2006, 2013) and four times in the WNIT (2004, 2005, 2015 and 2022).

In 2022, which was the first postseason appearance under head coach Nelp, Tulsa lost in the 2nd round in a triple-overtime 97-90 loss at Wyoming. The Hurricane is 3-6 all-time in the postseason.

The winner of the Tulsa-Arkansas game will play the winner of the Washington-Georgetown contest in second-round play. Washington would be the host school with a win in its first-round game.

On Tuesday, head coach Nelp, as well as forward Temira Poindexter and guard Delanie Crawford, met with the media to preview Thursday's game against Arkansas.