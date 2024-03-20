The Bassmaster Classic Returns To Grand Lake This Weekend

The Bassmaster Classic, also known as the Super Bowl of bass fishing, kicks off at Grand Lake in just a couple of days.

-

This is Tulsa’s third time to host the classic since 2013, and 56 of the best anglers from around the world are here chasing the coveted title and a $300,000 check.

Wednesday was the last official practice day and the last chance for the anglers to get dialed in before the tournament starts on Friday.

All eyes will be on the two Oklahomans in the field, Luke Palmer and Jason Christie.

There’s added pressure for them to win at home but also added excitement to have a chance to take home the biggest prize in bass fishing in front of the home crowd.

It’s been eight years since the Bassmaster Classic has been in Green Country, and everyone is excited to be back.

“It’s the Bassmaster Classic. You can’t be disappointed just being here,” said angler Scott Canterbury.

“The Classic is big. You know this is our one time of the year, our Super Bowl, that second place doesn’t matter, through the rest,” said Oklahoma angler Luke Palmer.

This is Palmer's fifth classic, and he says winning in his home state would mean the world.

“I’m excited because I think it’s not going to be a complete offshore deal, I think you’re going to be able to pound the bank and do okay, which is what I like to do, go ahead and grind it Oklahoma style,” said Palmer.

Grand Lake is one of the best bass fishing lakes in the country, but it can be tough. It’s a lake guys either love or hate.

“I’ve never really had a great tournament here but I’ve caught some big fish. It’s got a lot of big ones in it,” said Canterbury.

After Saturday, the field of 56 anglers will be cut to 25, for championship Sunday. The organizers of the classic say Grand Lake is the perfect spot for the event and it’s why they keep coming back.

“The lake is fantastic. It’s got a long history. You can go back and watch Bassmaster shows from the 70’s and 80’s, Grand Lake was a fixture in it. What has really made it so outstanding is, you had the fisheries, now you have the facilities here in Grove,” said Chris Bowes, the VP of Tournament Operations with B.A.S.S.

The live weigh-ins will start at 5 p.m. each night at the BOK Center and the expo at the Cox Business Convention Center will be open starting Friday morning. It’s all free admission.