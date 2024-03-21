Oklahoma State Athletics Announces The 2024 Hall Of Honor Class

The induction ceremony will be on Friday, September 20th. They will join the 77 others who have already been inducted into the OSU Athletics Hall of Honor.

By: Scott Pfeil

Lauren Bay, David Edwards, Ross Flood, Charles Howell III, James Wadley, Brandon Weeden and the 1965 men’s track and field relay team of Dave Perry, John Perry, Jim Metcalf and Tom Von Ruden were named as Oklahoma State’s 2024 Hall of Honor class on Thursday morning.

The 10 individuals will be inducted during a ceremony in Stillwater on Friday, September 20th. They will join the 77 others that have already been inducted into the OSU Athletics Hall of Honor.

Lauren Bay was named the Big 12 Softball Player of the Year in 2003, as well as a first-team All-American. She was also one of three pitchers selected to the Big 12’s 10th anniversary team. She is a three-time Olympian with Canada, winning bronze in 2020.

David Edwards was a three-time All-American as a member of the OSU golf team. He helped the Cowboys win the program’s third national title in 1978, while also capturing the NCAA individual title. He won four times on the PGA Tour and once on the PGA Tour Champions circuit.

Ross Flood was a three-time NCAA individual champion with the OSU wrestling team, winning titles in 1933, 1934 and 1935. He also helped lead the Cowboys to the team titles those same years. He also won a silver medal at 123 at the Berlin Olympic Games.

Charles Howell III was a 2000 NCAA individual medalist and team champion with the OSU golf team. That same year, he also won the Jack Nicklaus Award and the Fred Haskins Award. He was also named the 2000 Big 12 Athlete of the Year. He has won three PGA Tour events, earning more than $41 million.

James Wadley was the OSU Men’s Tennis Coach from 1973-2012. His teams won 13 Big Eight titles, and made four NCAA Sweet 16 appearances. He was inducted into the ITA Men’s Collegiate Tennis Hall of Fame in 2014.

Brandon Weeden went 23-3 as the starting quarterback for the OSU football team in 2010 and 2011, leading the Cowboys to the Big 12 Championship in 2011. He left OSU with nearly every major school passing record. He was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

The men’s track and field two-mile relay team of Dave Perry, John Perry, Tom Von Ruden and Jim Metcalf set world records in the two-mile relay and the indoor dirt track two-mile relay. They also won the NCAA Indoor two-mile championship in 1965.