ORU Women's Basketball Season Ends With 93-91 Loss In WNIT

In the first round of the women's basketball invitational tournament on Thursday, Oral Roberts lost a close game against Grambling State 93-91, ending the Golden Eagles season.

Both teams lived in the paint, scoring exactly 52 points a piece but with the game on the line, a three-pointer by Grambling State is the difference.

A tough pill to swallow for Oral Roberts, who could have really helped itself down the stretch by hitting some clutch free throws.

"My players fought hard," said head coach Kelsi Musick. "I can't fault them for that, but we can't miss free throws. I still feel like we had momentum. It looked short and it hit every part of the rim."

The best season in 12 years for the Golden Eagles comes to a close. Good news is that the only player not eligible to return is Hannah Cooper, so the program is certainly on the rise.

Ruthie Udoumoh had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Taleyah Jones scored 22 and Cooper added 15 points.