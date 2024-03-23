EMSA Notifies Patients Of Recent Network Hack

They say between Feb. 10th and Feb. 13th, someone took files that included names, addresses, dates of birth, dates of service and in some cases, social security numbers for patients.

By: News On 6

EMSA says they are notifying those impacted after they say someone broke into their network.

EMSA says they've set up a dedicated toll-free number to answer about the breech. That number is 866-495-7098.

They also say credit monitoring and identity protection services will be provided to those whose social security numbers were accessed.

