Navigating Holiday Stress: Expert Tips To Enjoy The Season

Holiday stress affects many, with 41% reporting increased pressure. Experts suggest prioritizing meaningful activities, reducing gift burdens, and coping with grief to enjoy the season.

The holiday season is often touted as the "most wonderful time of the year," but for many, it can also be the most stressful. A recent poll by the American Psychological Association found that 41% of people reported higher stress levels around the holidays.

Dr. Stevan Lahr, a mental health expert from Family and Children Services, shares his insights on how to manage holiday stress and find joy in the season.

Setting Realistic Expectations

The holidays are packed with activities, which can quickly become overwhelming. Dr. Lahr advises taking a step back to prioritize what's truly important.

"Now's the time to sit down with your family and map out what is really important, what's meaningful for you, put it on the calendar, have a discussion, and other people know what you are and are able to do right now," he says.

Reducing Gift-Giving Stress

The financial burden of gift-giving is a major source of holiday stress for many. Dr. Lahr suggests shifting the focus away from material gifts.

"Remember that giving a gift doesn't actually mean that you have to buy anything, and so you can gift your time or experiences, and remember that no matter what that gift is, those holiday memories are going to outlast it."

He also recommends setting a budget and exploring alternatives like Secret Santa or group gifts to ease the financial strain.

Coping with Holiday Grief

For those who have experienced a loss, the holiday season can be especially difficult. Dr. Lahr emphasizes the importance of acknowledging the changed dynamic and giving yourself permission to opt out of certain traditions.

"Knowing that this holiday is going to feel different, and that's normal and Okay, giving yourself permission not to participate in all the things. You know, a lot of times we get caught up in this. Well, this is what we always do. This might not be that season for that."

Instead, he encourages reaching out to a support system and being open about your needs during this time.

By implementing these strategies, you can navigate the holiday season with more ease and find moments of joy amidst the potential stress.