Cherokee Nation Announces Healthcare Billing Changes For UKB Members

The Cherokee Nation announced changes to healthcare coverage for United Keetoowah Band (UKB) members who use their healthcare system in the New Year.

This is due to a $5.6 million grant from Indian Health Services to the United Keetoowah Band.

This impacts any exclusive UKB members who are not dually enrolled who get their healthcare at Cherokee Nation hospitals and clinics.

Any referrals to specialists will now be covered by UKB and not the Cherokee Nation.

"So, what doesn't change if you're a UKB citizen and you come into our health system, which many, many do, and get treated by that same doctor, if she refers you out to a specialist, you still go to that specialist. The only thing that changes is where, where that specialist gets paid from" said Cherokee Nation Chief Hoskin Jr.

This announcement comes amid tensions between the two tribes that have played out publicly. The Cherokee Nation has called for the UKB police force to disband, calling it illegitimate.

The Cherokee Nation also says the UKB does not have the same treaty rights as the Cherokee Nation. Chief Hoskin Jr. says this announcement is not connected to the disagreements between the tribes.

"And because it happens in the context of some unrelated tension and some conflict we have at the UKB, it is natural to sort of see that through that lens, but this is wholly about federal government funding, and then our decision to do what we think is the prudent thing, but the most important thing to us is the patient." said Hoskin Jr.

News On 6 reached out to the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians about this change in billing coverage. Below is their statement:

The UKB is thrilled to finally have IHS funding for a purchase and referred care program (PRC) program for our members. The benefits of the UKB Health System are numerous and obvious to anyone who is being honest about the conditions in the region: expanded access to care, improved quality of services, increased overall health funding in the region and the creation of dozens of meaningful employment opportunities. This funding is a great benefit to the whole of the Oklahoma Cherokee Reservation, benefiting all tribal members, not just members of the UKB.

There is a need for the UKB to expand access to care for our people. Our tribal members want to receive their health care in a UKB health care facility for they are routinely denied access to care by the CNO. Healthcare is predicated on trust, and we must ensure our members trust their providers and have trust in the process.

Our UKB members must know that their care is not disrupted by this ‘announcement.’