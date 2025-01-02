Q&A: How A New Oklahoma Law Expands Mental Health Support For First Responders

A new Oklahoma law provides first responders with paid time off and expanded benefits for mental health conditions like PTSD, aiming to support recovery and reduce stigma.

By: News On 6, Chloe Abbott

First responders in Oklahoma are ringing in the new year with new added benefits.

A new law went into effect Wednesday that allows first responders with mental health injuries like Post Traumatic Stress Disorder to take paid time off to recover.

﻿Here's a closer look at Senate Bill 1457 and what it means for Oklahoma’s first responders:

Q: What is Senate Bill 1457? ENGROSSED HOUSE AMENDMENT

A: It expands workers' compensation for first responders, including police officers, firefighters, volunteer firefighters and EMTs, who suffer mental injuries like PTSD. These workers no longer need a physical injury to file claims. It provides up to 52 weeks of benefits for mental health issues and up to $50,000 for permanent disability after reaching maximum medical improvement.

Q: Who can diagnose whether a first responder has a mental health illness?

A: A licensed psychiatrist or psychologist has to give a diagnosis or the condition meets the criteria established in the most current issue of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.

Q: What does an employer provide during the time period of a mental health time off period?

A: Employers are responsible for medical treatment for one year and must maintain health insurance during recovery.

Q: What happens if a first responder passes away from PTSD?

A: In cases where death results directly from the mental injury or illness within a period of one (1) year, compensation shall be paid to the dependents.

President of Tulsa Firefighters, Matt Lay, said some Tulsa Fire stations make up to five thousand runs a year, and some firefighters will work at that station for up to 30 years. "So that is a lot of destruction, that's a lot of trauma, that's a lot of heartache to carry around," said Lay.

Lay said the average person sees up to three tragic events a year, but a first responder could see up to 700 traumatic events throughout a 20-year career.

This new law gives first responders time to heal from those events. "Those are things that really take their toll over time there's cumulative trauma that takes place and so being able to educate our elective leadership to understand that that needs care as well," said Lay.

Reducing the stigma around mental health issues is an added benefit of these new protections. "That's an important step in sort of something that's not as easy to identify with an x-ray or an MRI now its going to be a diagnosis that's going to be defined by law, and recognized by the state of Oklahoma," said Lay.