Bassmaster Classic Concludes In Tulsa; Alabama Man Crowned Champion

The 25 best anglers were at Grand Lake Sunday, trying to catch the biggest bass to take home the grand prize of $300,000.

By: News On 6

The Bassmaster Classic wrapped up its championship Sunday at the BOK Center in Tulsa Sunday.

Justin Hamner, 33 from Alabama, is going home as the 2024 Bassmaster Classic Champion.

Luke Palmer is an angler from Coalgate, Oklahoma, and says he may be biased but it doesn't get any better than competing in Oklahoma, and he was grateful for all the support he received this weekend.

The James family is from Atoka and came to the BassMaster Classic final weigh-in because they spend a lot of time fishing together.

"We get to come here and watch and have fun," said attendee Tucker James.

Samuel James said, "They're amazing."

Jon James hopes this tournament will inspire his three sons, Samuel, Tucker, and Oliver to get into the competitive side of the sport.

"Seeing where it can take them there's college scholarships and things like that available," Jon said.

Jon says having his boys get to watch and support hometown angler, Luke Palmer is special.

"Him making it, we live in the Atoka area so he's from Coalgate so seeing a local guy was pretty cool too," said James.

Palmer says even though he didn't finish where he was hoping, getting to compete in his home state was a great experience because of the crowds.

"Get here just making the classic, I had a bunch of family, bunch of friends show up so it made it really special to be here and getting to fish all three days instead of two made it all the difference," said angler Luke Palmer.

Mason Leatherwood is from Tahlequah and says he hopes that one day he will be a BassMaster Classic Champion, and after this weekend, he's learned some new tricks to help him do that.

"How to throw something how, how to fish something and what to look for," he said.

Mason says he fishes on Grand Lake and it's cool to see big bass caught in the same place he goes fishing.

"Watching them hold the fish up is awesome I love it," said Leatherwood.

Oklahoma natives Jason Christie and Luke Palmer finished 17th and 21st.